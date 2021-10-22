Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.31.

EDR opened at 24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.96. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

