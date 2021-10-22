Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENRFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $8.56 on Monday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

