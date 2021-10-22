Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) vs. Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Critical Comparison

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energous and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 382.97 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -2.64 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Energous has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -7,172.61% -94.07% -84.41% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energous and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Energous beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company was founded by Michael Aaron Leabman on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

