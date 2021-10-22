Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NETI opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 211.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 262,979 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 44.3% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 66,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $2,624,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

