Engagesmart Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a report released on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

