Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $34.43 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

