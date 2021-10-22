Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $28.20 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up about 2.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,257. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.31.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

