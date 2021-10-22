EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $649.49

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $649.49 and last traded at $649.07, with a volume of 3301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $642.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.96 and a 200-day moving average of $534.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

