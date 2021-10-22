Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.