Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EPWN opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £158.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

