Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.37. 2,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.63.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

