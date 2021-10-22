Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.52-7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.901-4.921 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.63.

NYSE:EFX traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,827. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

