Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for indie Semiconductor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for indie Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of INDI opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

