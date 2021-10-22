Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RLI Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NYSE:RLI opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RLI by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in RLI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in RLI by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

