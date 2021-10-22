ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $80,057.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,944,470 coins and its circulating supply is 30,665,104 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.