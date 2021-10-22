ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Critical Survey

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ESP Resources alerts:

This table compares ESP Resources and Ecovyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.40 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.29

ESP Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

ESP Resources has a beta of 5.8, indicating that its stock price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ESP Resources and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 40.24%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Summary

Ecovyst beats ESP Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.