Ethverse Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.94 or 0.00472430 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.36 or 0.00995057 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,971,325 coins and its circulating supply is 7,881,152 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.