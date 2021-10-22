Etienne Montagut Sells 2,364 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LNTH stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

