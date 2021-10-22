Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.96. Euronav shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 19,566 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

