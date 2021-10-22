Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley Sells 150,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

