Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,765 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.61% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

