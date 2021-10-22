eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $721,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXPI stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of eXp World by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

