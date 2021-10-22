Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.