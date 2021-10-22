Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

