EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 639,102 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.