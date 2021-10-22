Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 532,005 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.