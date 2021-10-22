Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.