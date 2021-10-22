Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

FMAO stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

