Federated Hermes Inc. Has $122.88 Million Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Envestnet worth $122,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after buying an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 988,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 300.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

