Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,361 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Unilever worth $141,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unilever by 380.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

