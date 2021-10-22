Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of MGM Growth Properties worth $110,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

