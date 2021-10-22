Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $150,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

AMD stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

