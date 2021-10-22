Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 539,268 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539,268 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $135,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

