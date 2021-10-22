FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Invests $3.13 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. DocuSign comprises about 1.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,003,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,679,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.43 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.