Ferrari to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ferrari in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.73.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $224.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.29 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 52,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.