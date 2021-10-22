Financial Contrast: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) versus Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akoya Biosciences and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.58%. Precipio has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.40%. Given Precipio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Precipio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.08 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 9.21 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Precipio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Precipio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

