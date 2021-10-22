Financial Survey: Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) versus Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Japan Airlines and Agricultural Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50 Agricultural Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -46.60% -26.02% -12.05% Agricultural Bank of China 21.07% 10.59% 0.83%

Risk & Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and Agricultural Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.60 -$2.69 billion N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China $148.13 billion 0.81 $31.29 billion $2.14 3.99

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Japan Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Japan Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business. The Others segment includes travel planning and sales. The company was founded on August 1, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 22,938 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.