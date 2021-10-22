Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Down 1.8%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 1,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

