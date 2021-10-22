Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$42.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.11.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$37.14 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$19.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.26.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,577,813.04.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

