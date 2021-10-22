Firo Market Cap Tops $102.03 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $8.20 or 0.00013457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $102.03 million and $15.24 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,438,867 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.