First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

FAF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.