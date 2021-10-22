First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 422,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.