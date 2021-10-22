First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Shares of FFIN traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $51.00. 5,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

