First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial by 120.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Financial by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,938. First Financial has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

