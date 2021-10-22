First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial by 120.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.