First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 3,488 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 77,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $162,142,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

