First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,621 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $180.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

