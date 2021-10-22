First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

