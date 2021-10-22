First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC opened at $36.78 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

