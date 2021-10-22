First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 5.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.63. 120,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,860,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

